Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.
ABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ABR opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68.
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
