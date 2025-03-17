Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 700 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 196.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $129.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $116.84 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Valero Energy

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.