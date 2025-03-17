Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 509 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

DAUG opened at $38.88 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $301.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.45.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

