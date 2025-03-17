Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,004 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ventas by 38.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Ventas by 160.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 43,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 6.2% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $66.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $71.04.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $27,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,098,153. The trade was a 0.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,373. This trade represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,227 shares of company stock valued at $17,769,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

