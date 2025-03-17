Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 2,003 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,560,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,985,000 after buying an additional 929,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 822,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,052,000 after buying an additional 194,923 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 456,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 111,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 221,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

