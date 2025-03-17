AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 342.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.1% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in AppLovin by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in AppLovin by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AppLovin by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,871 shares of company stock worth $111,401,882 in the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.28.

AppLovin Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $292.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.33. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.20.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

