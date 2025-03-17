Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Price Target at $71.67

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE:WPM opened at $73.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
