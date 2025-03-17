Analysts Set Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) PT at $81.60

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Kemper Stock Up 3.3 %

KMPR opened at $68.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.27. Kemper has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.11%. Analysts forecast that Kemper will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Institutional Trading of Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,730 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Kemper by 81.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,333,000 after acquiring an additional 375,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 374,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,325,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 3,378.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 214,367 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

