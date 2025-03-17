Analysts Set dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Price Target at C$11.47

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNTL. TD Securities set a C$12.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 price objective on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

In related news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,000.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.40. dentalcorp has a 52 week low of C$5.92 and a 52 week high of C$10.50.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

