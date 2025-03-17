Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JD.com (JD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD):

3/12/2025 – JD.com had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

3/7/2025 – JD.com was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2025 – JD.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/7/2025 – JD.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

3/7/2025 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2025 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/11/2025 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2025 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2025 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

JD.com Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of JD traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,941,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,220. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 174,966 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in JD.com by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

