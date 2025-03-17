Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.82. Amarin has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, April 11th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, March 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amarin by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.