ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned 1.60% of ALPS Active REIT ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 121,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,709 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $658,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 1,388.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

REIT stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $30.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

