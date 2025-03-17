AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,800 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the February 13th total of 250,800 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.28% of AgEagle Aerial Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

UAVS opened at $1.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $47.51.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

