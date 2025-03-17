Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Buys C$18,391.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 1,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,391.00.

ARE stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aecon Group from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. CIBC lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.25.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

