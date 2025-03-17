Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Buys C$18,391.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 1,000 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.39 per share, with a total value of C$18,391.00.
Aecon Group Trading Up 3.5 %
ARE stock opened at C$17.81 on Monday. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$29.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$23.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -74.76%.
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
