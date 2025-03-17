Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 192,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 706,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
