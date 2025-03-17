Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Gold Investment Management Ltd.

Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $100.97 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $193.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.14. The firm has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

