Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,151,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,430,000 after buying an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.97 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $193.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

