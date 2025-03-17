Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,723,000 after acquiring an additional 650,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,678,000 after acquiring an additional 358,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after acquiring an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 131,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 738,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS opened at $108.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $184.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

