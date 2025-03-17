Addison Capital Co Buys Shares of 4,439 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $50.71 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Stories

