Addison Capital Co Buys 18,076 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 77.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $48.14 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.