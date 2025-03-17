Absci (ABSI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 18th. Analysts expect Absci to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Absci Stock Up 8.3 %

ABSI stock opened at $3.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $360.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.09. Absci has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

