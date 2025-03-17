89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETNB. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,714,285 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,100,291.25. This trade represents a 41.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71,149.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in 89bio by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its position in 89bio by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.42). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

