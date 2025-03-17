7,525 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,525 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $113.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

