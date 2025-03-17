5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Short Interest Up 34.3% in February

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

FEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on 5E Advanced Materials from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of 5E Advanced Materials stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $3.71. 17,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688. 5E Advanced Materials has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($4.83) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 5E Advanced Materials will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of 5E Advanced Materials worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

