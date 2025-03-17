50 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Avalon Trust Co

Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $666.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $694.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $831.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $642.00 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

