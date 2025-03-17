3,003 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.34. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,303 shares of company stock worth $3,715,776. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

