2,674 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Acquired by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,810,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000.

South Bow Stock Up 1.1 %

South Bow stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. South Bow Co. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of South Bow from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

