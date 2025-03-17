26,238 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Terra Alpha Investments LLC

Terra Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,238 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Fortinet accounts for 2.5% of Terra Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $96.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 622,904 shares of company stock worth $61,338,694. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

