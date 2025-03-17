2,243,471 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,243,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NU by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in NU by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 210,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in NU by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

