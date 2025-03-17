20,231 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 484.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.49%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.