1ST Source Bank Has $4.86 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,320,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,714,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Guggenheim began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective (down from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Danaher Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $211.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

