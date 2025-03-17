1ST Source Bank Has $1.99 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $589.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

