1ST Source Bank Has $1.62 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,035,905,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Union Pacific by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,146,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $489,600,000 after acquiring an additional 918,248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after acquiring an additional 625,492 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 33,228.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 504,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after acquiring an additional 502,745 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 170.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,246 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 464,477 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $237.71 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.