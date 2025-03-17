1ST Source Bank Decreases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $261.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.03.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

