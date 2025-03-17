1ST Source Bank Acquires 569 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 13.4% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $234,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

IWF stock opened at $369.20 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $400.68 and its 200 day moving average is $391.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

