19,613 Shares in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO) Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKLO. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,753,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,661,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,285,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,104,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

