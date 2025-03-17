1,601 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,601 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $85.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

