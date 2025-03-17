1,440 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Purchased by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $197.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.00. General Electric has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

