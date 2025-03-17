1,230 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by IMG Wealth Management Inc.

IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after acquiring an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after acquiring an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,462,000 after acquiring an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $226.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $198.44 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

