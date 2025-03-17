11,516 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR) Acquired by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 (NYSEARCA:AAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.57% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,789,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr To April 2026 Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF — 2 Yr to April 2026 (AAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

