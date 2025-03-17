11,477 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by GWN Securities Inc.

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 16.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 7.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

