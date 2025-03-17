110,557 Shares in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD) Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:BIDD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock International Dividend ETF stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90. BlackRock International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $732.60 million and a P/E ratio of 21.87.

BlackRock International Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in companies outside the US that are identified to pay attractive and growing dividends. BIDD was launched on Nov 15, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

