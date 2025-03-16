Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 9,110 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.68 million. Analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 16,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $833,579.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,779. This trade represents a 28.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,351 shares of company stock worth $2,337,284. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXLS. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

