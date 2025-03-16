Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,254,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,142,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 611,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,527,000 after acquiring an additional 58,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.57. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $121.77.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 104.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.