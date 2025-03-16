Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.48 Million Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after buying an additional 84,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $255.34 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.00 and a 12 month high of $387.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.01.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

