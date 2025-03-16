Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.90 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.68.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

