Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 223.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of American Healthcare REIT worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,934,000 after buying an additional 2,747,960 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,238,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,831,000 after buying an additional 2,750,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 2,538,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,527,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,975,000 after buying an additional 1,094,296 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,575,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHR opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -61.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -370.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

