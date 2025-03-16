Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 6,576 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,916,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,201,000 after acquiring an additional 123,177 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 570.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FCN opened at $162.90 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.92 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

