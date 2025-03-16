Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP) Insider Purchases A$215,525.83 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:ZIP – Get Free Report) insider Cynthia Scott bought 109,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.98 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$215,525.83 ($136,408.75).
Cynthia Scott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Cynthia Scott bought 18,349 shares of ZIP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of A$48,624.85 ($30,775.22).
ZIP Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 225.83 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 3.75.
About ZIP
Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.
