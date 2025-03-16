YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT) Trading 4.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.24. 231,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 351,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 4.11% of YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax Bitcoin Option Income Strategy ETF (YBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a synthetic covered call strategy based on futures contracts against Bitcoin. The strategy aims to provide income in which gains are capped and losses are not YBIT was launched on Apr 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

